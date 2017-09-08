Georgia Tourism division sets up site to help Irma evacuees

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Georgia Tourism division announces the launch of a page geared towards helping evacuees escaping the path of Hurricane Irma.

As the now Category 4 storm continues to ravage the Caribbean on a path to the Florida coast, Georgia is seeing a flood of people looking for a place to wait out the hurricane.

The Hurricane Irma Preparedness site offers visitors resources to find available lodging, updated traffic maps, and current weather conditions.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development, which oversees the tourism division, says in a press release it hopes the site will help ensure the health and safety of all evacuees.

The release says travelers can also visit any of the state’s 11 Visitor Information Centers off major interstates or call 1-800-VISIT-GA for more help finding lodging options.

Click here to visit the Georgia Tourism Hurricane Irma Preparedness site.