Georgia, Alabama departments of emergency management list Irma evacuation sites

(WRBL) — Both the Georgia and Alabama departments on emergency management release Friday lists of all available evacuation shelters and campgrounds available ahead of Hurricane Irma’s landfall in the U.S.

The list of Georgia evacuation shelters includes the Columbus Civic Center open now through the Red Cross and the Holiday campground off West Point lake.

Alabama’s listed shelters also includes Lake Point State Park in Eufaula.

Click here for the full list of Hurricane Irma evacuation centers in Alabama.

Click here for the full list of Hurricane Irma evacuation centers in Georgia.