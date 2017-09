Scott Ressmeyer with Scott’s Ride joins Friday’s News 3 Midday Community Watch to announce the start of this year’s Bikes on Broadway charity event.

It kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. through 11 p.m. and will last until Saturday in Uptown Columbus at 11 p.m. There will also be a day party Saturday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Chattahoochee Harley-Davidson featuring live music, food, beer, and vendors.

All proceeds from Bikes on Broadway supports the Our House children’s homes.