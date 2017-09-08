APD investigating impersonating police officer incident

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn police are investigating an incident of an individual impersonating a police officer.

Auburn police say a 21-year-old woman reported that see was stopped by an impersonating police officer around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East University Drive and South Dean Road.

According to police, the victim, a white man around 6′ in height, light colored hair and athletic build pulled her over, approached her vehicle and demanded money. The suspect was driving a newer model Dodge Charger with black rims, brush guard over the grill, spot light on the driver’s door and blue strobe lights inside the vehicle across the top of the windshield.

Auburn Police Division asks anyone that may have witnessed the traffic stop, observed a similar vehicle in the area during the timeframe, has knowledge of someone matching this description with access to the above described vehicle, or who sees the above described vehicle is urged to immediately contact the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3100 or the detective section at 334-501-3140. Callers may also provide information anonymously on the tip line 334-246-1391.”

If a police officer attempts to stop you, please follow these safety tips.

Turn on your hazard lights and slow down to indicate that you see the officer. Drive slowly to a well-lit, public place, such as an open business.

If you have concerns about the individual attempting to stop you and are in the City of Auburn, you can call 334-501-3100 and select option 1 to speak with a communications officer, who can verify if an Auburn officer is attempting to stop you.

If you believe someone who is not a legitimate police officer has stopped you, dial 911 and report it immediately.