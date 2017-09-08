Animal Ark offers free adoptions to clear shelter before Irma hits

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Animal Ark pet shelter asks for your help to clear their kennels ahead of the devastating hurricane expected to hit the U.S. coast.

Although Hurricane Irma is expected to downgrade to a tropical storm before it reaches the Valley, heavy rains and flooding are still expected.

Animal Ark says in a press release free dog adoptions will be offered Friday and Saturday in the hopes of getting the pups into loving homes that are also safer than staying in the shelter.

The adoption special applies to adult dogs over 30 pounds that have been listed as adoptable for more than 30 days.

Call Animal Ark at 706-569-6040 or visit the shelter at 7133 Sacerdote Lane for more information.