Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issues state of emergency ahead of Irma

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday issued a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma, which is expected to begin affecting Alabama late this weekend and into the beginning of next week. Governor Ivey had previously issued limited supplemental States of Emergency to address immediate needs, but due to possible response needs here in Alabama and in our neighboring states, Governor Ivey has issued this expanded State of Emergency.

“We continue to closely monitor the path of Hurricane Irma. Although at this point is does not appear that Alabama will face the brunt of the storm, we will certainly be affected and we must be ready to respond, no matter what comes our way,” Governor Ivey said. “By declaring a full State of Emergency we are ensuring that all resources and personnel are in place to respond, in the event they are needed here in Alabama or elsewhere. All Alabamians should remain weather aware and follow all guidance from their local officials.”

This State of Emergency, which takes effect immediately, activates the State Emergency Operations Center and Emergency Operations Plan.