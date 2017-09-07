StandUp Wireless providing unlimited talk, text & data to subscribers

NORCROSS, Ga. — StandUp Wireless announced Thursday that it will provide Unlimited Talk/Text and 5GB of data to all StandUp Wireless Puerto Rico-based subscribers for the month of September 2017 in response to the unprecedented effects of Hurricane Irma.

StandUp Wireless understands the importance of wireless services when natural disasters hit. With Hurricane Irma reaching a category 5 storm, one of the strongest ever recorded in the Atlantic, these services are now more important than ever.

StandUp Wireless is a wireless service provider offering Lifeline Wireless Service to the Common wealth of Puerto Rico.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the good people of Puerto Rico,” said Erwin Ramos, Vice President of Business Development. “We hope that this small gesture will provide some comfort to our Puerto Rico-based subscribers and help those affected by Hurricane Irma stay connected with their loved ones during their time of need.”