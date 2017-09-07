Pelosi says Trump backs path to legalization for young immigrants

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP/CBS) — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump supports and would sign into law legislation that offers a path to legalization for immigrants brought to the country as children and living here illegally.

The California Democrat told journalists Trump signaled his backing in a White House meeting with congressional leaders on Wednesday and in conversation with her Thursday.

Pelosi says: “Obviously it has to be bipartisan; the president said he supports that, he would sign it, but we have to get it passed and that’s a high priority.”

Trump himself also echoes support for changes to protections for young immigrants, sometime known as “Dreamers”, previously protected under the DACA program.

“Chuck and Nancy would like to see something happen, and so do I, and I said if we can get something to happen, we’re gonna sign it, and we’re gonna make a lot of happy people,” the president says.

Trump is ending the Obama-era program that gave nearly 800,000 immigrants temporary work permits and deportation protections. He gave Congress six months to come up with an alternative.

However, Trump says he doesn’t believe it will take long for lawmakers to come to an agreement. He says he is confident even conservative members of Congress are on board to pass new immigrant protections.

The president says he will reconsider the DACA repeal if Congress fails to act within the six months.