LaGrange couple in jail accused of life insurance fraud

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia couple is accused of ripping off thousands of dollars in fraudulent insurance policies.

State insurance commissioner spokesman Glenn Allen tells local media that 34-year-old independent insurance agent Amy Livingston and her husband, 48-year-old former agent Matthew Livingston, were arrested Wednesday at their LaGrange home after a six-month investigation.

Allen says Amy Livingston was using the identities of Matthew Livingston’s former clients to create applications for fake life insurance policies. He says the total amount stolen may be “well over” $100,000.

This type of fraudulent activity is known as “churning.”

The husband and wife both face several charges, including insurance fraud and exploitation of an elder. It’s unclear if either has an attorney.