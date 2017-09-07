Krispy Kreme bringing back pumpkin spice doughnut for Friday only

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WATE/WNCN) – Krispy Kreme is bringing back its pumpkin spice doughnut, but for one day only.

The doughnut shop chain posted to its Facebook page the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut would be available on Friday, September 8, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at participating locations.

Krispy Kreme says it’s the same original glazed doughnut everyone loves, but with a hint of cinnamon and pumpkin spice flavor, making it a perfect fall treat.

Recently, the North Carolina-based doughnut maker rolled out a special chocolate-covered glazed doughnut for the eclipse. Long lines were seen during the short time the special doughnut was offered.

Find a participating Krispy Kreme store