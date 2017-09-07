IRMA: The ever evolving storm

The latest models including the latest European favors farther west. The GFS and RPM range models favor more of an east movement, so of course this track continues to evolve into quite a storm. NHC is the official track and what I have described clearly illustrates how the entire cone should always be considered.

At this current track Monday southeast Georgia would encounter a land fall category 1 hurricane and a strong Tropical storm east of Savannah. We will experience winds under tropical storm strength (This could change) and occasional bands of rain and storms. Because of this we are going to be Weather Aware Sunday and Monday.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast