Irma takes aim on Florida

Hurricane Irma is maintaining its Category 5 status as it churns off the coast of Hispaniola over warm ocean water. The storm is forecast to pass by the Bahamas and wind up somewhere near south Florida over the weekend, possibly making landfall near Miami early Sunday. The storm is expected to remain a major hurricane with some fluctuations in intensity possible.

Effects from Irma in this area are uncertain, but based on the predicted 5-day track Columbus could see showers from the storm’s outermost fringes as well as some wind Monday and Tuesday. A shift east within the forecast cone could take away our chance for rain, but a shift further west could bring more rain and wind. Irma is currently expected to make a landfall in weakened form near Savannah, Georgia or Hilton Head in South Carolina next Monday night.

We will be able to enjoy some excellent weather the rest of this week and into the weekend, thanks to a cool, dry air mass that has poured in from the north behind Wednesday’s cold front. Columbus broke a record low for September 7 as the temperature dipped to 57º early this morning, and cool morning lows will continue for several more days. Highs will be in the 80s, a bit below normal for early September, and we’ll maintain the sunshine right through Saturday and Sunday.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast