Governor Deal expands state of emergency to 24 more Georgia counties

ATLANTA, Ga. — Governor Nathan Deal announces Thursday afternoon 24 more Georgia counties will now be under a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The governor’s press release says the decision comes after a recommendation from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS and local emergency management agencies.

This brings the total number of counties under a state of emergency up to 30 along and near the Georgia coast.

Deal also issues a mandatory evacuation order for all areas east of I-95, all of Chatham County and some areas west of I-95 that could be impacted by potential storm surge from Hurricane Irma. The executive order authorizes up to 5,000 Georgia National Guard members to be on state active duty to support Hurricane Irma response and recovery. The state of emergency prohibits price gouging for all goods and services related to the storm.

“The state is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety ahead of Hurricane Irma,” says Deal. “I encourage all Georgians in our coastal areas that could be impacted by this storm to evacuate the area as soon as possible. … I ask all Georgians to join me in praying for the safety of our people and all those in Hurricane Irma’s path.”

The 30 counties under a state of emergency are: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glynn, Jenkins, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Treutlen, Wayne and Ware Counties.

Gov. Deal and the State Operation Command Team will hold a news conference Friday morning at 10 a.m. to provide updates on storm preparations. WRBL News 3 will provide a link to the livestream of the governor’s conference.