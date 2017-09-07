Georgia FOP seeking shelter for law enforcement families impacted by Irma

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Georgia Fraternal Order of Police sent out a message Thursday seeking shelter for law enforcement families impacted by Hurricane Irma.

The message says, “If you are a Law Enforcement Officer or Law Enforcement Supporter please consider opening your home to families of Georgia Law Enforcement Officers who may be displaced by Hurricane Irma. If your feel led to support these families, please email the Georgia State Fraternal Order of Police at GaFOPStateLodge@gmail.com and leave your contact information and full address or call 770.485.7180 and let our staff know that you and your family are willing to help out the families of these first responders.”