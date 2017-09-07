Driver injured in JR Allen Parkway crash expected to recover

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department confirms the woman critically injured in Wednesday’s crash on JR Allen Parkway is expected to pull through.

Police say the woman was flown to Atlanta for treatment after the tractor trailer she was driving flipped over around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway, but preliminary findings show the load inside the trailer shifted when the driver turned — overbalancing the rig. Cleanup from the crash shut down westbound lanes until 6 p.m.

Officers say the woman remains in the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

News 3 has also learned from police the accident only involved one tractor-trailer, and not two, as originally reported.

Officers say a log truck was behind the first trailer before the crash, but stopped in time to avoid a collision. However, the spill out from the trailer flipping trapped the logger on the scene for several hours.