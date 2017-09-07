Columbus firefighters, Mayor Tomlinson partner for 9/11 blood drive Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Fire Department and Mayor Teresa Tomlinson’s Office pair up Thursday to kick off a blood drive honoring those lost in the 9/11 terror attacks.

The American Red Cross announces it will set up a donation station at the Columbus Consolidated Government Center on 10th Street from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The release says the event also aims to raise awareness for all the brave first responders who rose up to save as many lives as possible on 9/11.

To donate, visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code “COLGOV” to make an appointment. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donors of all blood types are needed to accommodate the summer blood shortage made more severe by recent and upcoming hurricanes.

Remember you must be of legal blood donation age, weigh no less than 110 pounds, and make sure to eat a healthy meal before giving blood.