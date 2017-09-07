City to open shelter in south Columbus Friday ahead of Irma

COLUMBUS, Ga. — One Columbus shelter to open Friday ahead of Hurricane Irma’s arrival to the Chattahoochee Valley.

Columbus is expected to experience some of the outer ran bands associated with Irma as the storm is projected to move in portions of the southeast. At times, the storms could reach severe limits and can’t rule out some localized flooding. These storms are expected to be in the valley Monday morning.

According to the mayor’s office, the Frank Chester Recreation Center will be opening up Friday as a shelter to those coming in town to escape Irma. The Frank Chester Recreation Center is located at 1441 Benning Drive.

Thursday night, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson posted on her Facebook page a list of steps you can take to protect your life and property. Those steps are:

• Stay off roads during heavy rains.

• Do not drive through standing water.

• Secure or move inside any outdoor furniture, planters, trash cans or other outdoor items that may become projectiles in high winds.

• Monitor storm drains and remove debris that clusters around the drain as the rains begin.

• If your basement is prone to flooding, monitor it regularly and take steps now to borrow, rent or acquire a pump.

• Prepare for prolonged power outages by having flashlights, candles (use with CAUTION!), and food that needs no heat preparation.

• Maintain batteries for a radio and charge your cell phone ahead of time.

• Purchase enough bottled water to last one day.

• Property insurance does not typically cover flood damage – Talk to your insurance provider about your policy and consider if you need additional coverage.

• Place valuables and personal papers in a waterproof container on the highest level of your home.