City of Savannah preparing pump stations for Irma

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah is ramping up preparations to ensure its storm water drainage system is at maximum efficiency in preparation for a possible hit from Hurricane Irma.

In the past week, crews have been cleaning debris out of canals and storm drains.

Roger Raines, the Stormwater Maintenance Department Director, showed reporters how pumps are up and working at the Derenne Pump Station.

There are seven pump stations throughout the city. Raines says he has 11 employees who are ready to stay during any event to try to make sure water keeps flowing through the stations which he says will prevent flooding.

The City says during Hurricane Matthew that 6 billion gallons of water were pumped through the seven stations, water which it says was not flooding area neighborhoods.

Raines says they have prepared as much as they can.

He says if people want to help, they can rake away debris they see from any nearby storm drain in their neighborhoods and get rid of piles of wood, leaves or other debris they may have sitting in their yards or driveways.