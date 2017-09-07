Chambers Co. sheriff part of team assisting Harvey victims

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. — Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart has a convey in Texas right now.

Lockhart, his family and other employees took an 18-wheeler and two trailers full of water and other supplies down to devastated parts of the Lone Star State.

The team partnered with a local church there. Over the next couple of days, the team will organize and distribute the supplies for those in need.

“We saw a little of the devastation as we came in. The Texas welcome center on I-10 is underwater. We saw several vehicles and locations underwater,” says Sheriff Sid Lockhart. “Whenever you see someone else come into your devastation, and says ‘hey we care,’ it just means the world to them. It means they’re not doing it by themselves.”

The pastor of the church says Hurricane Harvey displaced 80 percent of his congregation. Sheriff Lockhart says there is no timetable on when his team from Chambers County might return.