Chambers Co. Sheriff part of team assisting Harvey victims

ORANGE, Texas – With all eyes now turned toward the Atlantic Ocean and Hurricane Irma’s path of destruction, many hearts are still with the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Nearly two weeks ago, Hurricane Harvey produced record rainfall in Houston and other parts of Southeast Texas.

Over the past couple of weeks, local agencies and organizations have raised awareness and supplies to deliver to victims of Harvey. Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart drove a convoy to Orange, Texas this week. Lockhart, his family, and other employees took an 18-wheeler and two trailers full of water and other supplies down to devastated parts of the Lone Star State.

The team partnered with a Victory Life Church in the city of Orange. They will organize and distribute the supplies for those in need.

“We saw a little of the devastation as we came in,” Sheriff Lockhart told News 3. “The Texas welcome center on I-10 is underwater. We saw several vehicles and locations underwater.”

Pastor Nathan Fleetwood says Hurricane Harvey displaced about 80% of his congregation. But, he adds, through personal partnerships and relationships, rebuilding can be made easier through resilience and the will to survive.

“Whenever you see someone else come into your devastation, and says ‘hey we care,’ it just means the world to them,” Fleetwood said. “It means they’re not doing it by themselves.”

Fleetwood says a lot of the team’s efforts will focus on local communities, including hospice patients and the elderly. Sheriff Lockhart says there is currently no timetable on when his team from Chambers County might return after completing their mission in Texas.