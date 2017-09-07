Alleged murder suspect connected to two shootings appears in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The man police say shot and killed a man, then stuffed his body into a trunk and lit it on fire was in court Thursday. He’s facing two murder charges.

Thursday was the preliminary hearing for 26-year-old Reginald Jackson. Inside the courtroom, police say multiple witnesses picked out a picture of Jackson as the man who shot and killed Michael Fleming. Fleming’s family left the courtroom distraught after hearing the charges brought against their son’s alleged killer.

Jackson is also accused of killing Brandon Scott back on July 7. Jackson’s attorney Alfonso Whitaker is a private attorney, but he also serves as a conflict defender when multiple defendants are involved.

“In most cases of this nature, a person’s history will follow them and that remains to be seen. The concern and fear for witnesses and other people of that nature it’s unlikely the defendant will get a bond,” says Alfonso Whitaker.

Police say Fleming was shot twice before being stuffed inside the trunk of a car, which was then burned on Harbison Drive back on July 10.

A bond was not set Thursday because this is a felony murder case. The bond decision Whitaker is referring would be a the Superior Court level. The hearing Thursday is also known as a probable cause hearing, which is the lowest burden of proof there is. All the prosecutor has to show is a crime occurred and the defendant may have had something to do with it.

News 3 will keep you updated as the trail moves along.