WRBL News 3 relief drive for Harvey

WRBL News 3 is on your side hosting a supply drive to help the victims affected by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. News 3 will be collecting donations and supplies at Chattahoochee Harley Davidson, 3230 Williams Road in Columbus, Thursday, Septebmer 7th from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Come out and join us and help the victims of Harvey!
Household supplies
– Cleaning supplies – including buckets, mops, brooms and paper towels
– Extension cords and ground fault protectors
– Shovels, yard tools and hammers
– Dust masks, heavy-duty trash bags
– Bottled water and first aid kits
Baby supplies
– Formula
– Baby food
– Bottles
– Pacifiers
– Diapers
– Baby wipes
Hygiene products
– Soap
– Shampoo
– Toothbrushes
– Toothpaste
– Razors
– Deodorant
– Hair brushes and combs
– Feminine hygiene products
– Body wipes
– Hand sanitizer