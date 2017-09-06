WRBL News 3 relief drive for Harvey

WRBL News 3 is on your side hosting a supply drive to help the victims affected by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. News 3 will be collecting donations and supplies at Chattahoochee Harley Davidson, 3230 Williams Road in Columbus, Thursday, Septebmer 7th from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Come out and join us and help the victims of Harvey!

Household supplies

– Cleaning supplies – including buckets, mops, brooms and paper towels

– Extension cords and ground fault protectors

– Shovels, yard tools and hammers

– Dust masks, heavy-duty trash bags

– Bottled water and first aid kits

Baby supplies

– Formula

– Baby food

– Bottles

– Pacifiers

– Diapers

– Baby wipes

Hygiene products

– Soap

– Shampoo

– Toothbrushes

– Toothpaste

– Razors

– Deodorant

– Hair brushes and combs

– Feminine hygiene products

– Body wipes

– Hand sanitizer