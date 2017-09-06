Top 25 toys for holiday season released by Walmart

(WSPA) –Walmart released its list of the top 25 toys for the holiday season. The retailer got help from hundreds of kids to play with the toys and determine which ones ranked highest. Among the most popular were toys kids can interact with and collect, toys that keep kids moving, and toys inspired by their favorite movie and TV characters will be big this season.

Interactive and Collectible:

Hatchimals Surprise (*coming soon, details to be released Oct. 6)

Fingerlings

littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

Num Noms Nail Polish Maker

FurReal Friends Roarin’ Tyler The Playful Tiger

Barbie DreamHorse and Doll

Fisher-Price Zoom ‘n Crawl Monster

L.O.L. Surprise Fizz Factory

Soggy Doggy Board Game

Mayka Toy Block Tape

Make ’em Move:

Frozen Sleigh

Adventure Force Light Command Light-Up Motorized Blaster

Monster Jam Grave Digger

Huffy Electric Green Machine Trike

Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K

RECOIL Starter Set

New Bright Radio Control Tumblebee

VTech Pop-a-Balls Drop and Pop Ball Pit

Radio Control DashCam

Dusty the Super Duper Garbage Truck

Life-Like Licenses:

Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman Batbot Xtreme

Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower

Disney/Pixar Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway

Mickey and the Roadster Racers Transforming Hot Rod Mickey

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Baby All in One Nursery