The fury of Irma takes future aim on Florida

A cool front will provide some beautiful weather through Saturday. Readings will dip to chilly levels, with this cooler Canadian air. We will see a range of lower 50s to upper 50s in the morning north of Columbus and south of Columbus; and expect readings to top off near 80 Thursday to 84 degrees Saturday. Sunday we will be feeling indirect impacts from Irma.

The path of Irma still has this consistent with a southern Florida landfall hurricane. Perhaps Miami then through Fort Lauderdale but any variance farther east or west will determine the main threats from its path of destruction. More importantly, the cone is always fluctuating and that means (Day 5) or Monday we can easily see more movement either out to sea or more inland. If you notice the cone there are plenty of miles on each side of this cone, almost 200 miles. Now this being said, the current forecast will mean we are not in harms way, however we cannot underestimate the pressure gradient with winds in our region and scattered bands of rain and storms. This would not pose a tornado risk, but expect breezy to windy conditions, which will have an impact across west central Georgia. 20-30mph winds will weaken tree limbs and, of course stressed trees. The high pressure north will also help to increase these surface winds.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast