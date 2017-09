COLUMBUS, Ga. — Garrett Todd wrote to tell us about his amazing teacher who’s this week’s Kinetic Golden Apple award winner.

She is Aaron Cohn Middle School 6th grade teacher Takesha Lynn who accepted the award from News 3’s Carlos Williams. Student Todd says Ms. Lynn is a problem solver and that she is always in a good mood.

Todd says he used to hate reading, but told us the language arts teacher has changed all of that.