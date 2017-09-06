St. Francis OB/GYN becomes local first to perform single-site robotic surgery

Meet Dr. Sylvester McRae in this week’s News 3 Midday Wellness Wednesday. In May, he became the first local surgeon to perform an entire hysterectomy using a da Vinci® Single-Site™ platform for robotic surgery at St. Francis Hospital.

He says this process leaves only one scar concealed in the patient’s belly button rather than up to five scars across the abdomen. He also adds the method can reduce a patient’s pain and recovery time after surgery.

“For those concerned about body imaging, using the single-site platform gives us a much better result cosmetically,” says Dr. McRae. “Most patients are able to go home the same day as their surgery and go back to their normal routine within one to two and a half weeks.”

Visit St. Francis online to learn more about its OB/GYN Physician Partners.