Official: Irma may strike Georgia as major storm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An emergency manager on Georgia’s coast says first responders and critical personnel will likely evacuate inland if Hurricane Irma threatens the area as a major hurricane.

Dennis Jones is emergency management director for Chatham County, coastal Georgia’s most populous county. Jones told a news conference Wednesday in Savannah that it’s possible Irma could strike the Georgia coast early next week as a powerful Category 3 or 4 hurricane.

Jones says if that threat becomes imminent, the county would probably move its emergency operations for the hurricane 60 miles (96 kilometers) west to Statesboro. That’s because “we don’t have a sturdy enough facility to support a major category storm.”

Jones said a decision on whether to order evacuations in the Savannah area could come as early as Friday.