Looming end of DACA affects local dreamer

COLUMBUS, Ga. — President Donald Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as “DACA,” impacts more than 24,000 dreamers in Georgia.

Jose Gonzalez was brought to the U.S. illegally when he was 11. He is trying to get a U-Visa, a special visa set aside for victims of crimes because he was allegedly abused by his father who brought him here.

He’s years from receiving the visa, while his friend Rodrigo Perez, a dreamer, is worried about his future as well.

Around 800,000 dreamers are left in limbo including Perez who recently graduated from Shaw High School.

“My future is broke. My future right now is broken,” Perez said.

Perez came to the U.S. from Mexico in 2007 when he was nine years old. He received DACA protection in 2016, which helped when he was questioned a few months ago.

“They asked me if I was legally here and I said yes thanks to DACA,” he said. “Now I’m afraid immigration is going to take me.”

His friend Jose Gonzalez is all too familiar with that feeling. Back in May 2017, Gonzalez was sent to the Stewart County Detention Center for being an illegal immigrant.

He was held there for nearly three months until his girlfriend, Marta Lopez, helped get him out on bond.

“I mean I just think that we’re all humans and it doesn’t matter the color we are or the culture we have. This is America,” Lopez said.

Gonzalez is waiting to get a work permit because right now he can’t go to school, work or drive. He still refuses to stop dreaming.

“I see myself in college, with a good job and a happy family,” Gonzalez said.

And friends like Perez encourage each other during this time.

“I’m not going to be in the shadows,” Perez said. “I’m going to be fighting, but I pray to God that maybe something good is going to come out of this.”