Groups plan rally, march to demand Decatur remove Confederate statue

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Several groups are planning a march and rally demanding the removal of a Confederate monument from downtown Decatur, just east of Atlanta.

Hate Free Decatur said in a statement that it plans a Wednesday news conference to announce details of the protest. Other groups involved in the effort include the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Black Lives Matter.

The monument on the Decatur Square was erected in 1908 and is dedicated to the memory of “the soldiers and sailors of the Confederacy.”

The Decatur protest is being planned as communities across the nation continue to debate whether to keep Confederate statutes or remove them from public spaces.