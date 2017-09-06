Crash on JR Allen Parkway bridge blocks westbound lanes

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus Police dispatch confirms an accident on JR Allen Parkway westbound is blocking traffic on the bridge into Phenix City.

Drivers in the area tell News 3 it appears an 18-wheeler and a log truck were caught in a collision at the highway entrance ramp from 2nd Avenue. One woman says the 18-wheeler’s trailer is flipped onto its side, blocking the road.

Dispatch advises all motorists to avoid the JR Allen Parkway bridge’s westbound lanes at this time. All lanes are blocked as police, fire, and EMS responders try to move the flipped trailer out of the area.

The 2nd Avenue on ramp is also blocked to keep motorists off the bridge. Detours are being set up at this time.

A News 3 reporter on the scene says no injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.