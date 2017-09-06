A change in our weather; watching Irma

Wednesday is a day of transition for the Columbus area as a cold front makes its way through. It looks as though we have missed most of the rain associated with the front, as a large area of scattered thunderstorms affected areas to the north but largely died out before having a chance to reach this far south. Columbus has received only a trace of rain through mid-morning. Some showers are still possible along the front until is passes by late in the afternoon, but no major rainfall is expected.

Behind the front, skies will clear tonight and a good surge of cooler, much drier air will move in to take over our weather for the next several days. We can look forward to sunshine and cooler than normal daytime temperatures, with morning lows that will likely drop below 60º, the coolest readings we’ve seen here since late May.

Hurricane Irma continues to bulldoze its way through the islands of the Caribbean, taking aim on Puerto Rico later today. The storm is maintaining its Category 5 strength, though some fluctuations are likely. Current forecasts have Irma near south Florida by early Sunday. It is too early to know if this area will be affected by any part of Irma, as it is unknown where and when the hurricane will begin its sharp curve to the north that is forecast by atmospheric models. A track to the east of Florida seems likely, which would put southeast Georgia in line for the storm but keep west Georgia and Alabama mostly out of range, to receive only some wind from it.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast