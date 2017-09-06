14 arrested in multi-jurisdictional task force gang round-up

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department was part of a multi-jurisdictional task force which resulted in 14 individuals being arrested.

According to a release from the police department, the arrests resulted from charges ranging from aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, cruelty to children, violation of parole/probation and drugs.

Columbus police say they relied on information from Intelligence Led Policing aspects and law enforcement and targeted wanted persons and known gang members in Columbus.

Four handguns were seized, two of which were in the hands of convicted felons and one handgun had been previously reported stolen.

Participants in the multi-jurisdictional task force included: Columbus Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Department of Justice (US Attorney’s Office), US Marshal’s Office, Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Muscogee County DA’s Office, and Georgia Department of Community Supervision (Probation and Parole).

Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren says more arrests are likely in the future.