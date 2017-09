RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — Officials confirm a high-speed chase ended in a head on collision on Highway 26 near Walker Road around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the car with the suspects hit another car, not involved with the chase.

They say, that person is expected to make a full recovery.

After the crash, Russell County deputies were able to find the suspect in the woods where he was arrested and taken to the Russell County.

The suspect will be charged with fleeing and eluding police.