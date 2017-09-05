Showers out and cooler air blows-in. Irma a week away

National Hurricane Center

The only caveat right now will be direct or even the indirect impact(s) from Irma, stay tuned. Latest range models not looking good for the wind fields. High pressure this weekend is strong across the mid-Atlantic and with the current track (which is subject to change) will create a strong surface pressure gradient if Irma lifts across eastern Georgia. As of the latest 06Z GFS and range models lifting Irma across the spine of Florida. Another hurricane will form behind this but will remain out in the Atlantic.

*My concern will be all the heavy rain this past late spring have many root systems weakened considerably, which means this possible set-up would topple trees quite easily on power lines, etc. My weather team will be back to full-strength and will be prepared as well as everyone on this plan attached.