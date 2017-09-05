Shane’s Rib Shack to recognize Police Appreciation Week

Join Tuesday’s News 3 Midday Community Watch to hear from Travis Wood, the owner of a local Shane’s Rib Shack branch, on the company recognizing local law enforcement for Police Appreciation Week.

Wood says participating locations will give out free meal tickets to officers September 10-17. He says the move is particularly close to his heart as a former police officer himself.

Community members can also turn out to show their support by filling out a Back the Blue postcard with words of encouragement to be hung on the walls at Shane’s Rib Shack.