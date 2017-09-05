Puerto Rico governor says Irma more dangerous than Harvey

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor is warning that the effects of Hurricane Irma could be catastrophic, calling the storm more dangerous even than Hurricane Harvey, which recently devastated Houston.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Tuesday that the “dangerousness of this system” has never been seen in Puerto Rico.

In his words: “It is much more dangerous than Harvey. The results could be catastrophic and devastating.”

Rossello says the winds of the Category 5 storm will lash Culebra island around dawn Wednesday and move to Puerto Rico shortly afterward. He says the U.S. territory’s northeast coast will feel the brunt.