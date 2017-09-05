Pet of the Week: Angel

By Published: Updated:

Meet Angel! She is a two-year-old spaniel mix and waiting to be adopted from East Alabama Humane Society.

Beth Gaskin joins the News 3 Midday Pet of the Week segment to introduce Angel. She says the pup was surrendered when her owners had to move and when she was admitted, she was suffering from a horrible flea infestation.

Since then, Angel has made a great recovery, she has become playful and friendly towards her handlers.

Click here to visit East Alabama Humane Society online and learn more about adopting a pet like Angel.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s