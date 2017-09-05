Pet of the Week: Angel

Meet Angel! She is a two-year-old spaniel mix and waiting to be adopted from East Alabama Humane Society.

Beth Gaskin joins the News 3 Midday Pet of the Week segment to introduce Angel. She says the pup was surrendered when her owners had to move and when she was admitted, she was suffering from a horrible flea infestation.

Since then, Angel has made a great recovery, she has become playful and friendly towards her handlers.

Click here to visit East Alabama Humane Society online and learn more about adopting a pet like Angel.