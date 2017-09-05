Move over Punxsutawney Phil, lobster predicts longer summer

BELFAST, Maine (WFLA) — Apparently, groundhogs aren’t the only animal that can predict the upcoming weather – so can lobsters.

A Maine lobster named Passy Pete is reportedly quite skilled at telling us humans the weather that is to come.

Each September he is plucked from the water to show us the way.

But rather than using his shadow, Passy Pete uses his claw to select from two scrolls – one for winter and one for summer.

And on Monday, Passy Pete predicted six more weeks of summer for Maine.

Now the last two years he was right both years. In mid-October, it was still 65 degrees in Belfast and that’s pretty close to summer for Maine,” said local business man David Crabiel.

Passy Pete is now back in the water basking in the warmth of his prediction.