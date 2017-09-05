Man dies after being shot, struck by train in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man who was shot and then hit by a train has died.

News outlets reports Sgt. Karl Walker with Birmingham police says police received multiple calls about a shooting shortly after midnight Tuesday, and an officer in the area discovered a man in a pickup truck had bene struck by a train.

Walker says the man was shot possibly multiple times, and tried to flee in his truck, which stopped on the railroad tracks. A Norfolk Southern train then hit the truck, which spun around.

The victim was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital. His identity has not been released. A dog in the vehicle was unharmed.

Police counted more than 50 shell casings and collected more than 70 pieces of evidence at the scene. No suspects are in custody.