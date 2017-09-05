Homicides on the rise in the Valley

Related Coverage Coroner’s office identifies man shot in the head on Farr Road Monday night

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus investigators are still on the hunt for whoever shot and killed 35 year-old Travis Porter on Farr Road in Columbus.

Norman Quarles says he and Travis Porter were close friends before porter was shot and killed.

“God urged me to reach out to him while he was in prison. We started a dialogue back and forth talking about the Lord or whatever,” says Travis Porter Friend of Victim

Quarles told News 3’s Ken Martin he saw a positive change in Porter.

“I saw God really moving in his life, especially after he got shot the first time you know. He reached out to me and said, “I’m done.” You know it started from there,” says Quarles

Seth Brown, the director for crime prevention in Columbus says he’s working with the community to help end the violence.

“What you’ll see is homicide will continue to investigate these and close these cases. The ministers are banding together, I met with two ministers last week that want to be included in healing the city.”

Brown says there are many programs trying to put an end to crime, however most are geared towards youth.