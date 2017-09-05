Cold front to bring rain, cooler temps

Columbus and vicinity will get one chance to pick up some rain this week as a cold front sweeps southward into the Gulf region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible from late today through tonight and into a part of Wednesday ahead and behind the front, though amounts are not expected to be heavy.

The front is expected to plunge all the way to the Gulf of Mexico, allowing a cooler, much less humid air mass to expand through Alabama and Georgia and deliver several days of sunny, pleasant weather. For the weekend, questions emerge due to unknowns regarding the fate of Hurricane Irma.

Irma was upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane Tuesday morning by the National Hurricane Center, with the storm’s maximum sustained winds now as high as 175 miles per hour. Some fluctuation in strength is likely, but the dangerous storm is a major threat to the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Cuba over the next 3 days, and likely poses some threat to the Florida peninsula by the weekend, though the storm’s forecast path is subject to change.

Whether our area feels any of Irma’s effects will depend on when and where the storm takes a northward turn, as virtually all models pick up Irma in the upper flow and turn the center sharply northward beyond Sunday. A track along the Atlantic coast would keep our area out of the storm’s effects other than some gusty winds.