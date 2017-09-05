Auburn’s Malzahn ‘hopeful’ RB Johnson will play vs Clemson

Published:
Auburn's Kerryon Johnson on a long run in the first half. Georgia Southern vs Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn’s backfield might be short-handed for the second straight game.

Coach Gus Malzahn says he’s “hopeful” that tailback Kerryon Johnson will return for Saturday night’s visit to Clemson, but noted that Johnson didn’t practice Sunday. The good news for Auburn: Kamryn Pettway returns after being suspended for undisclosed reasons in the opener against Georgia Southern.

It didn’t matter much in that 41-7 victory, but the Tigers would love to have both their top offensive weapons healthy against the defending national champions.

Malzahn suspended Pettway, wide receiver Kyle Davis and backup quarterback Sean White for that game. White remains out against Clemson but the other two return.

Pettway was the surprise star of Auburn’s offense last season. He ran for 1,224 yards in 10 games.

