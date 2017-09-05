Alabama to meet Miami in 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

By Published: Updated:
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts and Alabama head coach Nick Saban stand with the Leather Helmet trophy after an NCAA football game against Florida State, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Atlanta. Alabama won 24-7. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Alabama will play Miami to open the 2021 season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, their first meeting since a memorable national title game in 1993.

Officials in Atlanta made the announcement on Tuesday, continuing the trend of matching teams from the Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference.

No. 1 Alabama just played at the new $1.5 billion stadium on Saturday night, beating then-No. 3 Florida State 24-7 in the first opener matching two teams in the top three of The Associated Press preseason rankings. That was followed by Tennessee’s thrilling 42-41 victory over Georgia Tech in double-overtime on Monday.

Barring postseason matchups, the Crimson Tide-Miami game will be the first between the schools since a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown at the 1993 Sugar Bowl, when Alabama romped to a 34-13 victory.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s