Alabama to meet Miami in 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

ATLANTA (AP) — Alabama will play Miami to open the 2021 season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, their first meeting since a memorable national title game in 1993.

Officials in Atlanta made the announcement on Tuesday, continuing the trend of matching teams from the Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference.

No. 1 Alabama just played at the new $1.5 billion stadium on Saturday night, beating then-No. 3 Florida State 24-7 in the first opener matching two teams in the top three of The Associated Press preseason rankings. That was followed by Tennessee’s thrilling 42-41 victory over Georgia Tech in double-overtime on Monday.

Barring postseason matchups, the Crimson Tide-Miami game will be the first between the schools since a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown at the 1993 Sugar Bowl, when Alabama romped to a 34-13 victory.