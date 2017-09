COLUMBUS, Ga.- Police confirm a second deadly Labor Day shooting in South Columbus.

They say, a man has died after being shot in the head on Farr Road.

CPD says the shooting happened in the Hannah Heights Apartments Complex.

Reports of the shooting started to surface a little after 9:00 PM EST.

Among other things, we’re working to learn what led to the shooting and also whether any arrests have been made.

Stick with News Three for the very latest on this story.