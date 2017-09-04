Rain chances Tuesday, then cooler weather for rest of the week

A cold front is making it’s way southward from the Midwest, and will be our next weather system. As the moves into the southeast and Alabama and Georgia our rain chances will start to increase especially through the day on Tuesday.

The front will pass through the area by Wednesday night, opening the door for a fall-like air mass to take over our weather the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 80s from Thursday into the weekend, while morning temperatures could drop as low as the upper 50s for several mornings.

TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA:

Hurricane Irma continues to propagate in the western Atlantic as it threatens the northern Leeward Islands in a couple of days. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center has upped Irma to a Category 4 hurricane with winds at 130 mph as of the 5 p.m. September 4. It is uncertain if there is any threat to the U.S. beyond the 5-day forecast. The latest advisories on Irma can be found on the NHC website.