People complain of gas shortages across the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The worst of Hurricane Harvey may have already happened. But News 3 is digging deeper into reports that have several folks complaining about gas stations just starting to feel the major effects of the storm.

News 3 spoke with employees at several gas stations reeling from the devastating blow of the storm. The storm put a damper on Texas refineries and pipelines. Gas prices started to skyrocket in the few days following the storm. Now, yellow bags and signs are scattered across gas stations across the Chattahoochee Valley.

“I started asking people myself what they thought and they said it’s probably because of the hurricane,” Darryl Huff said. “I hope it’s not something that’s going to be here for a while.”

News 3 learned the Circle K on Manchester Expressway in Columbus, as well as a few other locations in the Fountain City and Phenix City, are losing some business because of various shortages of certain types of gas. It’s unclear when these gas stations could get new shipments.