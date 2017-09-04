One person dead in shooting off Buena Vista Rd.

By Published: Updated:
Muscogee County officials say one person is dead following a shooting on Willard St. and Ewart Ave.
COLUMBUS, Ga. – Muscogee County officials confirm to News 3 that one person is dead following a shooting Sunday night.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton says he was called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Police taped off portions of Willard St. and Ewart Ave. to investigate. This is located just South of Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus. Newton says he officially pronounced the person dead at 10:58 p.m.

Police tell News 3 others were hurt in the shooting. News 3 is working to learn more details in the incident. Stay tuned for further developments.

This is the 27th homicide in Columbus in 2017. The city had 28 all of last year.

