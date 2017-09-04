Nice Week Ahead, Irma’s Future?

Labor Day is bringing some outstanding early September weather to Georgia and Alabama, with moderate humidity and seasonably warm temperatures along with plentiful sunshine. A cold front is making steady southward progress from the Midwest, and will be our next weather system. As the front drops into Alabama and then Georgia, our humidity will increase as Gulf moisture is pulled toward the advancing front. Showers and thunderstorms will increase Tuesday night and become likely on Wednesday.

The front will pass through the area by Wednesday night, opening the door for a fall-like air mass to take over our weather the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 80s from Thursday into the weekend, while morning temperatures could drop as low as the upper 50s for several mornings.

Hurricane Irma will continue to be tracked through the western Atlantic as it threatens the Leeward Islands in a couple of days. National Hurricane Center forecasts have maintained the storm’s Category 3 strength and actually strengthen Irma to a Category 4 while in the vicinity of the Leewards. Latest track forecasts have the hurricane passing close to Cuba by Saturday. It is uncertain if there is any threat to the U.S. beyond the 5-day forecast. The latest advisories on Irma can be found on the NHC website.

