Man arrested in connection with two July murders

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus Police have a man behind bars, suspected in two homicides. Police arrested Reginald Jackson Saturday at Midtown Medical Center.

Jackson was previously wanted. He is charged in the murders of Brandon Scott and Michael Fleming. Scott was killed on Rigdon Rd. back on July 7. Another man was shot and hospitalized in Atlanta.

Fleming’s body was found burned in a car trunk back on July 10 on Harbison Dr. The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office determined he had been shot before being stuffed in the trunk.

Meanwhile, Jackson, 26, is scheduled to be in Recorder’s Court Tuesday, September 5 at 9 a.m.