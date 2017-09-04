LaGrange Police: Man shot and killed during argument with girlfriend

LAGRANGE, Ga. – LaGrange Police believe an argument turned deadly at an apartment Sunday afternoon. Police say they got a call to quell the incident around 4:45 Sunday afternoon at the North Cary Apartments.

Officers discovered a man shot in the torso once they arrived at the home. The man later died after being taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center. An initial investigation leads to police believe believing the man was shot by his girlfriend.

Police have not made any arrests yet in this case. Anyone with information should call LaGrange Police at 706-883-2603.


